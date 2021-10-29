George E. Smith, Jr.
In loving memory of our brother, George E. Smith Jr., who went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in Lake Butler, Florida. He was born in New Port Richey, Florida and lived in Punta Gorda, Florida.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He loved his family, the Lord, and loved to ride motorcycles. George enjoyed watching football and his favorite team was the Minnesota Vikings. His passion was playing his guitar, writing and singing songs for his Lord. He loved his Lord with all his heart. Now he is in heaven, praise God.
George is survived by his siblings, Melanie (Deron) Whan and Eddie (Tracy) Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, George Sr. and Claire L. Smith; and brothers, Lionel E. and Michael Edward Smith. He was so proud of Staci and Boo and expressed it in letters written to his sister. He leaves four grandchildren and one great-grandson.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Placid Temple Church of God in Lake Placid, Florida on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Eric Burch celebrating. Celebration arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.