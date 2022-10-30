George J. Boucher Jr.
George J. Boucher Jr., 84, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. George was born on Jan. 26, 1938, in Worcester, Massachusetts and was the son of Anna (Premont) and George Joseph Sr.
George served his country with honors in the United States Air Force, U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard. After his service to his country, George became a police officer with the North Miami Beach Police Department working in several divisions until his retirement. He has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 30 years moving here from North Miami Beach. He then became the interim police chief with the Lake Placid Police Department.
George was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid. He enjoyed classic cars, camping, gardening and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
George is survived by his loving wife, Joan, and children, Michael, Gail, Linda, Joanne, Kevin and James “Jim” and their loving spouses. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly; brothers, Robert “Bob” and Philip; and many loving relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate George’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 3880 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid. Burial for George will be held at a later date, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida.
The military funeral honors ceremony will be provided by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to Change of Pace, Inc. They offered wonderful resources and support to our family during our time of need. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, 863-465-4134.