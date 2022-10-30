George J. Boucher Jr. flag

George J. Boucher Jr., 84, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. George was born on Jan. 26, 1938, in Worcester, Massachusetts and was the son of Anna (Premont) and George Joseph Sr.

