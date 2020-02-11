George J. Ieslin III
George John Ieslin III, 81, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020.
He was born in Trenton, New Jersey on June 25, 1938 to George and Rosemary Ieslin. George had been a Highlands County resident since 1985 coming from Hallandale Beach, Florida. George was a firefighter and was of Catholic faith. He enjoyed working on cars, being a baseball coach, president of the Little League of Hallandale Beach and belonged to the Moose Lodge. He was also known as the Lake Josephine lawnmower repairman.
He is survived by his loving wife, Roberta; children, Jonathan (Cynthia) of Dunnellon, Florida, Robert (Denise) of Sunrise, Florida, David (Beth) of Sebring, Florida and George (Deana) of Port St. Lucie, Florida; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
