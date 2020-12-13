George L. Cajigal
July 13, 1946 — Nov. 15, 2020
George Luis Cajigal, native son of Cuba and stalwart citizen of the United States of America, is in the heavens. He passed peacefully Nov. 15, 2020, with the hard-won knowledge that this Republic which he so loved has found even keel once more.
He was a good soldier and a good sailor, beloved husband to Polly Parks and beloved father to Liz (Tom), Julia (Shane) and Jackson; grandfather to Curtis, great-grandfather to Christopher Wyatt Griggs and his brother Cody; and brother Peter (Gail). He will live in the hearts of his many friends and family from all stages of his life.
Born July 13, 1946, in Havana, Cuba, George lived in Sebring from 2016 to 2020 when he and Polly moved to St. Petersburg to be closer to treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center. A retired U.S. Army Colonel, while in Highlands County, he was active in veteran organizations, including the South Central Florida Chapter of Military Officers Association of America, Vietnam Veterans of America and the Highlands County Veterans Council. He also enjoyed the camaraderie and monthly lunches at the Military Sea Services Museum.
A Vietnam War veteran, military career highlights included numerous stints at Fort Bragg, North Carolina as Director, Force Modernization, G-7, XVIII U.S. Army Airborne Corps; Director of Plans and Training, XVIII Airborne Corps; Commander, 27th Engineer Battalion (Combat) (Airborne); Director of Operations, Plans, and Construction, 20th Engineer Brigade (Combat) (Airborne); Executive Officer, 27th Engineer Battalion, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; and A Company Commander and Battalion Construction Officer, 27th Engineer Battalion (Combat) (Airborne).
Other major assignments included District Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District; Assistant Director of Civil Works, Headquarters, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Military Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, U.S. Army, The Pentagon; Instructor and U.S. Army Exchange Officer, Peruvian Army Engineer School, Lima, Peru; and Chief, Roads and Airfields Branch, U.S. Army Engineer School, Ft. Belvoir, Virginia.
His post-military career focused on support to the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s mission to eliminate weapons of mass destruction from the former Soviet Union and affiliated nations.
A lifelong boater and master parachutist, while in Sebring Jeff Hudson, a certified flight instructor (light sport), taught him to fly and he soloed before being stricken with pancreatic cancer. He was delighted as EAA Chapter 1240 joined hands with the School Board of Highlands County to expand hands-on training for students at their facility at the Sebring Regional Airport. He also enjoyed the Tai Chi and Silver Sneakers classes at the YMCA. He was a parishioner at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer and St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church.
Once the COVID pandemic is under control, a local memorial service will be held. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.