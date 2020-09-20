George L. Richardson
George Lee Richardson, 93, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
He was the son of the late Roy G. Richardson and Georgiann (Carbaugh) Richardson. He was born on Feb. 22, 1927, in Vicker, Virginia. He had been a resident of Sebring from 1957 to 2004, having moved to Jensen Beach that year. George was a member of St. Agnes Episcopal Church. He owned and operated Richardson’s Auto Parts and a caladium bulb farming operation in Sebring and Lake Placid.
George was a member of Kiwanis Club of Sebring, Foretravel Motorcade Club, Highlands Art League, former member of the Elks Lodge and American Legion and a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth (Trapas) Richardson of Jensen Beach, Florida; sons with Marjorie (Wallace) Richardson include Mark Lee Richardson, Taw Wallace Richardson, Chet Alexander Richardson and Kip Glenn Richardson; stepdaughter, Suzanne Hartwigsen, and sisters, Nancy Jane Krogsund and Barbara Ann Carr.
He is also the proud grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Gilbert Richardson.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida with Maurice McGee officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or your preferred charity.
The service can be viewed on the funeral home’s Facebook page on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 3 p.m.
