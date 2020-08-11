George N. Baxter
George N. Baxter, 82, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence under the loving care of his family.
George was born on Jan. 2, 1938, in Crestview, Florida to his parents, Charles N. Baxter and Faye Baxter. He was the former owner of 621 Sod Farm in Lake Placid. He moved to Lake Placid 55 years ago from Lakeland. He was of the Christian faith and was a former member of the Florida Army National Guard.
George was a member of the Florida Cattleman’s Association and The Florida Cutting Horse Association. He enjoyed working with cutting horses and had held several titles and awards from major events showing his great passion and love for the breed.
He is survived by his loving sons, George Baxter Jr. (Sonya) of Lake Placid, Florida, John Baxter (Tracy) of Apollo Beach, Florida and Blake Baxter (Stacy) of Lake Placid, Florida; three brothers, Jerry Baxter of Lakeland, Florida, Gene Baxter of Lakeland, Florida and Wayne Baxter of Georgia; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four loving nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Peggy Baxter.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Heartland Horses Equine Activities and Learning, Inc. at heartlandhorses.org in loving memory of George N. Baxter. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date with family. Online condolences may be shared by visiting bankspagetheus.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations.