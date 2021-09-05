George Nashif
George Nashif, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Aug. 22, 1925 in Providence, Rhode Island to Karim and Victoria (Hanna) Nashif.
He worked as a truck driver, was of Catholic faith, was a member of the VFW and Teamsters Local 863, and has been a resident of Sebring since 2008.
George proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II.
He is survived by his loving children, Linda Caulfield (Patrick) of Whiting, New Jersey, Eva Nashif (Tom Harton) of Sebring, Florida, Stephen Nashif (Debra) of Sebring, Florida, and George Nashif of Lakeland, Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Surviving are also five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Rose.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with the Funeral Mass following at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine Catholic Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com