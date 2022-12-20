George P. Mason Jr.

George Perry Mason Jr. of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Dec. 15, 2022. He was in the companionship of his loving family. George was born in Springfield, Tennessee, on May 9, 1942. He was the son of Annie Clay (Ogg) Mason and George Perry Mason Sr. He was a 1960 graduate of Springfield High School and a graduate of David Lipscomb College in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

