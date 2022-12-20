George P. Mason Jr.
George Perry Mason Jr. of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Dec. 15, 2022. He was in the companionship of his loving family. George was born in Springfield, Tennessee, on May 9, 1942. He was the son of Annie Clay (Ogg) Mason and George Perry Mason Sr. He was a 1960 graduate of Springfield High School and a graduate of David Lipscomb College in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
After graduation, he married Marilyn Smoak, and they began working in the family citrus business in Lake Placid. They were faithfully married for 53 years until her death on Aug. 23, 2016. Throughout his years, he was privileged to be a member of Florida Citrus Mutual along with other citrus organizations. He was an Eagle Scout and served on the Lipscomb University Board of Directors. George was a devout man of faith and a member of Lake Placid church of Christ for over 57 years. His favorite pastime was watching the Florida Gators and SEC football.
George is survived by his son, Perry Mason III (Mandy) of Lake Placid, Florida, and his daughter, Holly Mason True (Bryan) of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. He was blessed with five grandchildren, Perry Mason IV (Lindsay) of Orlando, Florida, Clayton Reid Mason of Lake Placid, Dylan Bryan True (Lauren) of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, Justin Thomas Mason of Lake Placid, and Mason Brock True of Nashville, Tennessee; and three great-grandchildren, Liza Jane Mason, Hughes Elliott Mason, Henry (Hank) Alexander Mason.
Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Sebring Parkway church of Christ with funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, Florida. Serving as casket bearers are his grandsons and son-in-law.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti funeral home in Lake Placid. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lake Placid church of Christ.