George R. Beritcho
George Ronald Beritcho, 79, of Sebring, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
He was born July 27, 1940 in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania to George Beritcho and Margaret Dovan. He has been a local resident for 33 years, coming from Freeland, Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Navy during peacetime. George was of Lutheran faith and loved antique cars, motorcycles, fishing and enjoyed collecting beer steins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Beritcho (Eggen) of Sebring, Florida; sons, Ronald and Ryan Beritcho, both of Hazelton, Pennsylvania; daughter, Rene Stringent (Anthony) of Hazelton, Pennsylvania; sisters, Carol Andronaco of Springfield, New Jersey and Marsha Haas (Bob) of Maplewood, New Jersey; three granddaughters, Candra and Briana Stringent and Bianca Beritcho of Hazelton, Pennsylvania; nephew, Robert Scott (Sara Haas); niece, Tara Gurney (Will); cousin, Betty Cochran (John); five great-grandchildren and two great nephews. George is preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret.
Visitation will be held at noon Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 with a memorial service following at 1 p.m. at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia Cancer Society.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.