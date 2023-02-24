George S Benton Jr flag

George S. Benton Jr.

George Stacey Benton Jr., 61, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Feb. 20, 2023, at home after an extended illness. Born in St. George, South Carolina to George Stacey Benton and Betty Welch of Kershaw, South Carolina, he lived his teenage years in Bomberg, South Carolina. He was a U.S. Navy veteran before relocating to Sebring, Florida. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved the Clemson Tigers and Florida Gators. He also loved to fish.

Recommended for you