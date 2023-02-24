George S. Benton Jr.
George Stacey Benton Jr., 61, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Feb. 20, 2023, at home after an extended illness. Born in St. George, South Carolina to George Stacey Benton and Betty Welch of Kershaw, South Carolina, he lived his teenage years in Bomberg, South Carolina. He was a U.S. Navy veteran before relocating to Sebring, Florida. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved the Clemson Tigers and Florida Gators. He also loved to fish.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter. He is survived by his children, Stacie Benton of Jamestown, New York, Stephanie Mitchell of Sebring, Florida, Miranda Benton Torres (Pablo) of Avon Park, Florida, Joshua Benton (Kate) of Berwick, Maine, Jeffery Porter (Yolanda) of League City, Texas, Marc Hodge of Sebring, Florida and Brittany Hodge Bryant (Josh) of Sebring, Florida; 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Plans are being arranged to transport his remains to a family plot in Kershaw, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the COPD Foundation.org. The family will be receiving friends this week and next week at 914 W. Pleasant St., Avon Park, Florida. Condolences may be expressed at morrisfuneralchapel.com