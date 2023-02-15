George Sandrey
On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, George Sandrey, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 90. He was born in Czechoslovakia on Jan. 7, 1933, to George and Anna Sandrey and came to the United States at age 13. He graduated from Wyoming Memorial High School where he excelled in three sports, football being his favorite.
George served in the U.S. Army two years spending time in Germany. On Feb. 19, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Koslick Sandrey. They lived 32 years in Levittown, Pennsylvania where he was an electrician for U.S. Steel Corp. They raised two children, Stacey and Kurt. Upon retiring, they moved to Avon Park, Florida, enjoying retirement for 32 years.
George was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed attending spring training in Winter Haven. He also enjoyed taking care of his yard with orange trees and flowers.
George is preceded in death by his father and mother, George and Anna. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elaine Sandrey; son, Kurt Sandrey (Elizabeth); daughter, Stacey Sandrey; one grandchild, Lauren Sandrey; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park, with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Highlands County.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com