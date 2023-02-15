George Sandrey flag

George Sandrey

On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, George Sandrey, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 90. He was born in Czechoslovakia on Jan. 7, 1933, to George and Anna Sandrey and came to the United States at age 13. He graduated from Wyoming Memorial High School where he excelled in three sports, football being his favorite.

