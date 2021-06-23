George W. Boyd
George William Boyd, age 90, of Venice, Florida died Monday June 21, 2021. He is survived by his daughters, Donna Boyd of Venice, Florida and Denise (Don) Rogers of Michigan; brother, Dwight (Evelyn) Boyd of Sebring, Florida; Doris (Dave) Wolfe of LaPorte, Indiana; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He was a longtime resident of Sebring, moving to Venice 25 years ago. He was a custodian for 31 years for Highlands County schools. He was a member of the stamp club in Sebring and in Venice. George enjoyed gardening and was a member of Sebring Church of the Brethren and Venice Church of the Brethren.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Morris Funeral Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Friday with Rev. Cecil Hess officiating. Interment to follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sebring Church of the Brethren. Arrangements handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.