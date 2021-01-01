George W. Hunt
George W. Hunt, 88, of Avon Park, Florida, born in Steubenville, Ohio to the late James R. and Helen (Hart) Hunt, died peacefully on Dec. 25, 2020. He was a graduate of Steubenville High School, an Air Force veteran, a Mason of 50 years, as well as a retiree of 42 years from Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Ilene of 57 years. Also, his oldest son, John Michael (Karen) Hunt and his daughter-in-law, George David (Mary Beth) Hunt. He is survived by a son, George David Hunt; a daughter, Cathy Lynn Hunt; a brother, Victor (Linda) LaRue; a daughter-in-law, Karen Hunt; three grandsons, three granddaughters, two great-grandsons, five great-granddaughters, one nephew and a lot of cousins.
He loved fishing, horseshoes, family gatherings, working with his hands and going to the casino. He was a sharpshooter in the Air Force. He could not sit still and was a hard worker and would help anyone who needed a hand. He had a laugh that was contagious, and you could not help but smile when you heard it.
In remembrance of George, those who wish may make any memorial contributions to the Wintersville United Methodist Church in Wintersville, Ohio.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.