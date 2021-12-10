Georgia F. Bachman
Georgia Frances Bachman, 92, passed away Dec. 7, 2021. She was born on Aug. 13, 1929, in Kings Mountain, Kentucky to John A. Hixson and Edna M. Hixson.
Georgia is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Bachman; and her daughter, Deborah Bachman Rimer. She is survived by her sons, Michael Bachman (Judy) and Gregory Bachman (Terry Jean) of Avon Park, Florida, and Mark Bachman (Brenda) of Sebring, Florida; her brother, Kenneth Hixson of Michigan; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida, with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will take place following the services at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida.
