Gerald Entel
Gerald (Jerry) Entel was born Nov. 24, 1936 in New York and peacefully departed on Nov. 20, 2021 surrounded by his family at his home in Lake Placid, Florida.
As a young boy, Jerry moved to Miami with his parents. He graduated from Shenandoah Junior High, Miami High. In 1958, Jerry graduated from the University of Miami with a BA degree. He received his juris doctorate from the University of Miami School of Law in 1968. He was a proud member of the United States Coast Guard and was stationed in Guantanamo Bay.
Jerry married his wife, Suzie, in 1961 and just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. He had a great love for boating and water skiing and retired to Lake Placid, Florida. Jerry practiced law for over 50 years, and was an entrepreneur, having owned and operated a large fish importing business. He also developed warehouses and shopping centers and created the first ice skating rink in South Dade County, Florida.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, David and Robert. He is survived by his beloved wife, Suzie; and his two adoring sons, Michael and Jeffrey; his sister, Lori; brother-in-law, Garry; and nieces and nephews. Jerry had many lifelong friends from childhood through law school. Jerry will be remembered for his sense of humor. He loved sharing stories and had an amazing smile and laugh.
A service will be announced at a later date. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida, 863-465-4134.