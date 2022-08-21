Gerald H. Stickler
Gerald H. “Jerry” Stickler, age 79, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of East Prospect, Pennsylvania and Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at The Bud and Donna Somers Hospice House of Sebring, Florida. Born in Spangler, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Charles and Louise (Deschamps) Stickler.
He was the loving husband of the late Sharon E. (Armstrong) Stickler. She preceded him in death on Nov. 16, 2020.
Jerry retired from Ocenco, where he worked as a sales manager for many years. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He was a member of St. John United Methodist Church in Sebring, Florida, and a former member of Ebensburg United Methodist Church in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania. He was a longtime member of the Free and Accepted Masons and the Ebensburg Jaycees.
Jerry found joy and purpose in serving his community. He was always there to help a friend or neighbor, be it delivering Christmas cookies, helping around the yard, or lending a hand to organize community events. He also enjoyed woodworking, golf and gardening. Above all, Jerry loved to spend time with his family, and he especially cherished the times spent with his grandchildren.
Jerry leaves behind sons, James and Gregg; daughters, Tracy and Amanda; and daughter-in-law, Theresa (married to son David); as well as four grandsons, seven granddaughters, four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters who will miss him dearly. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, David Stickler, and his sisters, Claire Mae, Georgeann, and Cheri.
A private graveside service for Jerry will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville, Pennsylvania, at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Jerry’s memory may be made to Alzheimer Disease Research, c/o BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam St., Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.