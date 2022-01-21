Gerald P. Hughes
Gerald “Jerry” Paul Hughes, age 80, of Avon Park, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 6, 2022. He was born on Nov. 29, 1941 in Daviess County, Indiana to Paul J. Hughes and Mamie Alice Thurston. Gerald loved to travel, spend time with friends, and above all, loved to fish.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Thomas Edward “Eddie,” Richard, and Michael Hughes; and sister, Rosemary Mouzin.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Hughes; sister, Wilma Delaney; brothers, Harold and William Hughes; daughters, Krista Fields (Bernie) and Vanessa Holcomb (Brit); granddaughters, Hannah Boddy (JT), Hilary and Hayley Fields; grandsons, Tyler and Garrett Holcomb; and great-grandsons, Maxwell Boddy and Britten Holcomb.
Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.