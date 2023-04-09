Gerald R. Ellsworth
Gerald Robert Ellsworth, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. He was born March 30, 1936 in Lorain, Ohio, the son of Gerald R. and Ila H. (Hawley) Ellsworth.
Gerald worked as a geologist for six years and a construction engineer until he retired. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, was a former member of Faith Lutheran Church, and has been a resident of Sebring for 19 years, having come from Houston, Texas. He enjoyed woodworking, riding his bike, loved reading, and working with books.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Janis; sisters, Nancy Cummins and Sue Forbes; sisters and brothers in law, Kayla Partykula (Bill), Jeff Olson (Mary), Kyle Olson (Sherri), Randen Olson and Gayle Wajda; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and one great-great niece.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.