Gerald R. Wicker

Gerald Ray Wicker, age 94, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was born Dec. 4, 1927 in Bowling Green, Florida to Leon W. and Fay (Cowart) Wicker. He worked in the citrus and cattle industry for his entire life, served in the U.S. Army as a military police, and was an active member and Deacon of First Baptist Church of Avon Park. He has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1945, coming from Lake Placid, Florida.

