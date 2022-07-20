Gerald R. Wicker
Gerald Ray Wicker, age 94, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was born Dec. 4, 1927 in Bowling Green, Florida to Leon W. and Fay (Cowart) Wicker. He worked in the citrus and cattle industry for his entire life, served in the U.S. Army as a military police, and was an active member and Deacon of First Baptist Church of Avon Park. He has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1945, coming from Lake Placid, Florida.
Gerald is survived by his son, Gerald Wicker Jr. (Sharon) of Avon Park, Florida; daughters, Beverley G. Peavy of Avon Park, Florida, and Carol J. Batts (Don) of Tryon, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Wicker; and sister, Velora Johnson.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Avon Park with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery, Avon Park, Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy’s Ranch, c/o Florida Sheriff’s Association or First Baptist Church of Avon Park.
