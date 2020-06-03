Gerald T. Geouque
Gerald T. Geouque, 82, went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020.
Gerry was born April 6, 1938, in Battle Creek, Michigan, the son of Amos and Marie (Phair) Geouque.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ronald; and Sally, his beloved wife of 51 years. Gerry is survived by sons, Perry Geouque of Sebring, Florida, Randy Geouque of Landenberg, Pennsylvania and Deron Geouque of Blowing Rock, North Carolina. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Zachary, Meghan, Erin, Emiley and Andrew.
After graduating from Michigan State University in 1961, Gerry pursued a lifelong career in law enforcement and security. He worked in law enforcement in Glencoe, Illinois, Sparta, Wisconsin and Calhoun County, Michigan. Gerry then moved into security working for United Airlines in Chicago, Illinois and then General Foods in Battle Creek, Michigan.
Always up for a challenge, Gerry moved his family to Boyertown, Pennsylvania where he directed security for Bechtel Power Corp. on the building of the Limerick nuclear power plant. His sense of adventure continued and then he worked and resided in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Wilmington, Delaware, Chesapeake City, Maryland and Addison, Texas.
He and his wife Sally finally “retired” to Sebring, Florida only to see Gerry become the Sun ‘N Lakes Director of Public Safety. Gerry would also be the first one to say he couldn’t have done any of these adventures without Sally, as they were inseparable.
Gerry enjoyed many activities but is remembered most as an avid golfer and a die-hard Spartans fan. His love of golf was so great, he gave up playing amateur baseball for good after breaking his hand and missing out on a season of golf.
Gerry touched many lives during his time with us and he will be missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gerry’s name to the Wounded Warriors Project.