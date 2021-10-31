Geraldine C. Lowe
Geraldine “Gerry” C. Lowe, 84, of Arcadia, Florida passed away Oct. 20, 2021, at the Tidewell Hospice House in Arcadia. She was born June 26, 1937, in West Palm Beach, Florida to Lewis and Verdie Cowart. Gerry’s greatest love and passion was her family and spending as much time with them as possible.
She was a lover of animals and enjoyed shopping, reading and watching her shows. She drove with Annette and provided transportation for the community, and enjoyed spending time with the friends she worked with driving. A staple to the family, she is already missed, but we know she is in a better place with family who have already made a place for her at the table.
She is survived by her son, Timothy R. (Alice) Lowe of Ocala, Florida; her sister, Charlotte Kent of Sebring, Florida; three grandchildren, Tonya Lowe, Heather Lowe and Carly Wytcherley; four great-grandchildren, RaeLynn and Averleigh Eikenhorst, and Kenzlee and Owen Wytcherly; nieces, Amy Keen, Charlene Hall, Carla Lutz and Lisa Merrick; nephews, James “Buddy” Hall and Noah Fountain; and several great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Friendship Cemetery with Pastor Ellis Cross officiating.
Ponger Kays Grady Funeral Home, Arcadia, Florida has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit the online tribute to Gerry at the funeral home’s website, pongerkaysgrady.com