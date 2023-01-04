Geraldine F. Klossner
Geraldine Frances “Gerry” Klossner, 87, of Sebring, Florida passed away Dec. 30, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born in Trenton, New York, moving to this area in 2002. She was a secretary in the banking business for many years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sebring, a member of the choir, and a member of the Sweet Adelines in New York.
Gerry was preceded in death by her four sisters; two brothers; a son, Douglas; and her husband of 61 years, Paul, just four weeks ago. She is survived by her daughter, Val Klossner of Sebring, Florida; granddaughter, Allison Ambrose; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sebring. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Samaritan’s Purse. Condolences may be expressed at www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.