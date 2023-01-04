Geraldine F. Klossner

Geraldine Frances “Gerry” Klossner, 87, of Sebring, Florida passed away Dec. 30, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born in Trenton, New York, moving to this area in 2002. She was a secretary in the banking business for many years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sebring, a member of the choir, and a member of the Sweet Adelines in New York.

