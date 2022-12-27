Geraldine L. Rahl
Geraldine “Gerri Lou” L. Rahl, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Feb. 11, 1935 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
Gerri Lou graduated from Greensburg Salem High School in 1953 where she was a cheerleader and member of the girls basketball team. She was a devoted wife and mother, having been married to her grade school sweetheart, Ronald “Pete” Rahl, for almost 70 years. Earlier in life she worked as a switchboard operator at Bell Telephone Co., and later as a sales associate at Sears & Roebuck. Her true passion was being a housekeeper, taking great care of her family, where the kitchen was her domain. She and Pete moved to Avon Park, Florida in 2005.
She was an only child and was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Shugar and Mary (Heckler) Shugar of Greensburg, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her loving husband, Pete, of Avon Park, Florida; son, Ronald and wife Shelia, of Avon Park, Florida; son, Gary of Sarasota, Florida; and daughter, and her husband, Debra (Bruce) Byers, of Brighton, Michigan. In addition, she has one granddaughter, Jessica Williams and husband (Jason) of Brighton, Michigan. She has one great-granddaughter, Graciella Williams of Brighton, Michigan.
Gerri Lou was known as a fun-loving person who had a great voice, singing at karaoke shows around Sebring. She was also a wonderful cook and had a reputation for making delicious meals. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
There will be a private service for family members on Dec. 27, 2022 followed by interment. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Boys Town.