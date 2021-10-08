Geraldine M. Woosnam
Geraldine “Gerry” M. Woosnam of Lake Placid, Florida, peacefully passed away on Sept. 12, 2021. Beloved wife of Thomas “Tom’’ J. Woosnam, Gerry passed away after a courageous fight against COVID-19.
Gerry was born on July 29, 1936 to Eugene and Pearl (Alcox) Shepard in Detroit, Michigan. She was raised in Detroit and Indianapolis, Indiana along with six siblings.
She is survived by her loving husband and soulmate, Tom Woosnam; beloved children, Lorrie Seitzinger (Paul), Julie Binegar, and son Lester Binegar Jr. (Laura); grandchildren, Perry Seitzinger (Kiera), Casey Seitzinger (Laura), and Dara Binegar; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Hannah, Casey Jr., Henry and Rowan Seitzinger; her siblings, Richard Shepard (Sherry), Raymond Shepard (Sandi), Ralph Shepard (Janet, late), and Cheryl Lebeau (Mike); her step-daughters, Sheri Conner (Mike), and Stacy Woosnam (Ryan); her step-granddaughters, Lydia Conner, Candice Conner, and Jennifer Blankenship; and many deeply loved nieces, nephews.
The celebration of Gerry’s life will take place on Oct. 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870; phone 863-385-0125. She will be interred at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 854 Memorial Drive, Avon Park, FL 33825; phone 863-385-4942.
Online condolences may be left at the website, www.stephensonnelsonfh.com. The celebration will also be live streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Estero Art League. A link is supplied on the website.