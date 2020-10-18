Geraldine Y. Hicks
Geraldine Yvonne Hicks, 74, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
She was a lifelong resident of Avon Park. She was a devoted loving wife to husband, Millard, a devout Christian and a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Avon Park. She worked as a dietary supervisor for over 30 years at Walker Memorial/Florida Hospital in Sebring.
She is survived by five children, Kimberly Fileger (Lance), Thomas Dailey (Kari) and Elizabeth Hicks-Rosenthal of Avon Park, James ‘Buddy’ Hicks (Chastity) of Lakeland and Trenda Hicks of Sebring; and one brother, Manual Smith of Avon Park. She had 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The love and caring she gave to anyone in need will always be remembered.
Funeral arrangements to be set at a later date.