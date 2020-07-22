Gerard M. Benoist
Dec. 14, 1928 — July 15, 2020
Gerard Michael Benoist, 92, passed away at home with his family by his side.
Gerard was born in Greensboro, North Carolina and grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. He lived in Chicago, Illinois for 13 years and then moved to Florida for the remaining years.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Carol; brother, Pierre (Kathy); along with 15 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Patty (Jim) DeMattei; step-grandchildren, Tammy, Otto, Dennis, Lawrence, Jennifer and Camilia; and two step-great-granddaughters, Emily and Faith.
He was a member of Saint Catherine’s Church. After high school, Jerry attended St. Louis University and Washington University in St. Louis, studying architecture and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. After several yeas of design work and drafting, Jerry joined D’Arcy Advertising in St. Louis and was soon employed by J. Walter Thompson Company in Chicago, Illinois.
After 18 years of employment, he moved to Florida. He was then employed for the National Outdoor Advertising Bureau as field representative. While owning several businesses, Jerry met Carol and spent his remaining years enjoying life with her. Always an avid sports fan, Jerry excelled in swimming, ice speed skating and golf. Gerard and his wife were owners of race horses, racing in several states.
Services will be private.