Gernadine L. Shaw
Gernadine Lois Deming Dover Shaw died peacefully at home with family by her side in Sebring on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 94 years of age. She was born on New Year’s Day 1928 in Orlando, Florida.
She is predeceased by her husband, Rutherford Shaw, and her son, James G. Dover. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Dover of Florida, Kathryn Dover of Tennessee, Mary Paladino of Tennessee and Sherryline (Wayne) Trundle of Georgia; grandchildren, Heather Dover, Joshua (Stephanie) Dover, Michelle Franciosi, JP Franciosi, Alexandra Paladino and Taylor (Travis) Paladino Nichols; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Beckett, Issac, Scarlett, Simon and Rainn; and beloved great-grandson, Ethan James.
Dena (as she was known to her friends) was generous to a fault with everyone and was a bubbly outgoing person who never met a stranger. She enjoyed decorating at the Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring, loved to cook and have friends and family over for dinner, parties and holiday gatherings. She was the pianist at the Sebring Elks Lodge and loved singing at the Sebring Adventist Church. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.
She requested cremation and no formal service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name be made to Sebring Adventist Church.