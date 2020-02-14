Gilbert E. Parks Jr.
Gilbert Elliott Parks Jr., age 87, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Feb. 9, 2020. He was born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 1932 to Gilbert Elliott Parks Sr. and Ruth (Nebo). Gilbert had been a Highlands County resident since 2004 coming from Jensen Beach, Florida. Gilbert was a foreman for the airlines and was of Catholic faith. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed carpentry work and was a great carpenter.
He is survived by his loving children, Robin Green of Stuart, Florida, Lisa Marie Munoz (David) of Margate, Florida, and Robert Bernard Parks of Sebring, Florida; three grandchildren, Samantha Erin Beckham, Kaitlyn Murphy Green and Alexandra Nicole Munoz; two great-grandchildren, Adeline Marie and Annabelle Lee Beckham. He was preceded in death by his parents and spouse.
