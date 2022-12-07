Ginger S. Lewis
Ginger Sue Lewis, age 66, of Moore Haven, Florida, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. She was born May 19, 1956 in Sebring, Florida to Tige and Joyce (McClelland) Waldron. She worked as an OSHA safety officer for construction and is of Baptist faith.
Ginger is survived by her son, Koty Lewis of Lakeport, Florida; daughters, Reba Arledge (Jason) of Avon Park, Florida, Lonnie Lewis of Okeechobee, Florida, Melinda Giffin of Lorida, Florida, MartiLynn Lewis of Moore Haven, Florida, and Jackie White (Phillip) of Okeechobee, Florida; sister, Pam Richards (Dennis) of Avon Park, Florida; 14 grandchildren, Amber, Courtney, Kelsey, Kellie, John, Skylar, Josh, Macy, Lija, Seth, Klane, Braelyn, Mason, and Roan; and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Lewis Jr., and daughter, Nina Lewis.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fort Kissimmee Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.