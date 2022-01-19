Gladys Likens
Gladys Likens, age 77, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Sept. 4, 1944 in Harvey, North Dakota, to the late Nicholas and Elizabeth (Holzer) Heisler. She worked as a hairdresser, owned her own beauty salon, attended Grace Bible Church, and had been a resident of Sebring since 1977, coming from Pontiac, Michigan. Gladys enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, and loved to witness for Jesus.
She is survived by her loving husband, Stanley Zbyzenski; daughters, Michelle “Shelly” Cook of Leeds, Utah and Rachel Cook of Sebring, Florida; and sister, Virginia Mass of LaPeer, Michigan. Surviving are also five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Doyle Likens Jr.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Grace Bible Church with family receiving friends beginning at 11 a.m.
