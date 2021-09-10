Glen Rodenberger
Glen Rodenberger, 91, of Davenport, Florida died peacefully on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was born May 8, 1930 in Alger, Ohio to the late Clarence and Edna (James) Rodenberger. On March 27, 1953 he married Mary (Bigley) Rodenberger and she preceded him in death on Aug. 10, 1988.
Glen served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a truck driver for Brandt Trucking, Lexington for over 30 years. After retirement, he and Mary moved to Florida, where they resided in a couple of different retirement communities. They enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially at the theme parks. He had a smile that would light up a room and will be missed dearly.
He is survived by a son, Greg and Michelle Rodenberger of Palm Harbor Florida; grandson, Michael of Clearwater, Florida; granddaughter, Erica and great-grandson, Micah, both of Palm Harbor, Florida, originally from Lexington, Ohio; son, Timothy and Cricket Rodenberger of Pendleton, Indiana; four grandchildren, Christi of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Alisha (Dollarhite) of Warren, Indiana, Angela of Pendleton, Indiana, and Cassie of Indianapolis, Indiana. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Clarence “Bud” Rodenberger, and twin sisters, Sina Mae Shriner and Lavina Foust.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Oak Grove Memorial Park, 4108 State Route 42, Lexington, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com