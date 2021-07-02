Glenn “Buck” Rieben
Glenn “Buck” Rieben of New Hartford, New York and Sebring, Florida passed away on June 21, 2021 in the care of hospice. He was born in October of 1926, the son of Louis and Hilda Rieben.
Glenn graduated from Utica Free Academy and served in the U.S. Navy during the end of World War II. He then returned to Central New York where he and his wife Shirley raised their family. He was a proud veteran who flew the flag anywhere he could, wore his WWII veteran hat everywhere he went, and was always ready to chat with friends and strangers alike about old times. A gifted and never-idle craftsman who could do anything himself, Glenn never stopped building, fixing up, or finding whatever he could to stay active and make his family and those around him happy. He did the same for his community, volunteering as honor guard for military funerals, at his local hospital in Sebring and Presbyterian Homes and Services in New Hartford, New York, at one point earning the honor of volunteer of the year.
He is survived by his daughters, Karen Gottlieb of Pound Ridge, New York, and Cynthia and her husband Gregory McLean of Clinton, New York; and four grandchildren, Joshua and Ben Gottlieb, Gregory (Mac) and wife Megan McGuiggan, and Victoria and husband Adam Moosbrugger. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Harold and Stuart Rieben, and his wife, Shirley Edwards Rieben.
A family memorial service will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor his memory with a contribution should consider Presbyterian Home and Services, New Hartford, New York.