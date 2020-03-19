Glenn D. Ellery
Glenn David Ellery, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Jan. 17, 2020.
He was born Oct. 12, 1958 in Providence, Rhode Island. He was the son of Gordon and the late Elaine Ellery of Lake Placid. Glenn was a finish carpenter by trade specializing in kitchen cabinetry work.
He is survived by his father, Gordon; and siblings, Gordon Jr. and Lynn Beth Carrier.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 from St. Frances of Assisi Episcopal Church. A reception will follow at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid.