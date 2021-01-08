Glenn O. Bolin
Glenn Odom Bolin, 50, a Highlands County resident coming from Tennessee, originally from Wauchula, Florida went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. He was born on Oct. 19, 1970, in Lakeland, Florida.
He was the operations manager at Hardee Fresh. Glenn had many titles: husband, father, son, brother, friend, teacher, Buccaneer cheerleader, mascot for the New York Yankees, news reporter, safety officer, car enthusiast and farmer. He had an infectious smile, a contagious laugh and a huge heart. He enjoyed life and touched many lives. He also loved Hawaii.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Allen C. and Leola Bolin, and Willie T. Martin; and brother-in-law, Nathan “Butch” Smith. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Bolin of Sebring; daughter, Emmy Bolin of Sebring; parents, Earl and Glenda Bolin of Wauchula; maternal grandmother, Bertha Martin of Wauchula; sisters, Penny Smith of Wauchula and Linda Bolin of Wauchula; brother, Steven Bolin (Jessica) of Wauchula; and nieces, Katelynn Bolin and Lindsay Bolin of Wauchula.
A service was held on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Bible Fellowship Church with Pastor Andy McQuak officiating. Robarts Family Funeral Home, Wauchula, Florida.