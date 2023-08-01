Glenna F. Hinkle

Glenna Fay Hinkle, age 77, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Sebring, Fla. She was born Sept. 19, 1945, in Wayland, Ky. to the late Herbert and Zella (Craft) Slone. She had been a resident since 1969 coming from Rittman, Ohio, was of the Baptist faith, and worked as an evaporator technician in the citrus industry.

Recommended for you