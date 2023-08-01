Glenna F. Hinkle
Glenna Fay Hinkle, age 77, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Sebring, Fla. She was born Sept. 19, 1945, in Wayland, Ky. to the late Herbert and Zella (Craft) Slone. She had been a resident since 1969 coming from Rittman, Ohio, was of the Baptist faith, and worked as an evaporator technician in the citrus industry.
Glenna is survived by her daughters, Karen Hinkle Yarbrough (Danny) of Sebring, and Kathy Hinkle of Sebring; sons, Keith Hinkle (Sullyann) of Sebring, and Kelly Ray Hinkle (Season) of Tennessee; sister, Anna Mae Slone Winn; brothers, Curtis Slone and Robert Slone; grandchildren, Kayla, Katie, Kelly, Kyle, Whitney, Dustin, Jordan, and Kolten; great-grandchildren, Kasen, Khloe, Kennedy, Kellen, Kayten, Krew, Ella Claire, Norah June, Olivia Rose and Kollins.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. in Silver Hill Cemetery, Frostproof, Fla.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.