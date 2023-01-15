Gloria A. Jacks
Gloria A. Jacks, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Saturday morning, Jan. 7, 2023. She was in the companionship of her loving family. She was born in Costa Rica on Sept. 17, 1925.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Gloria A. Jacks, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Saturday morning, Jan. 7, 2023. She was in the companionship of her loving family. She was born in Costa Rica on Sept. 17, 1925.
Gloria has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 50 years. She was a homemaker and a loving mother. She loved being with her grandchildren. Gloria was a Catholic in her faith.
Gloria is survived by her children, Diana Bruens, Odette Seeber (Bobby), Allan Jacks (Charlotte), Robert Jacks (Pamela), Debra Hathaway (Ronnie) and Ricky Jacks. She leaves 12 grandchildren and she was blessed with 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband as well as her son, Thomas Alvinis Jr.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at The Ministry Center on Sparta Road in Sebring at 11 a.m. Burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid will be private. Pastor Lonnie Wells will celebrate.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.