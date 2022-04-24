Gloria G. Lockwood
Gloria Garber Hetherington Lockwood passed away on February 7, 2022.
She is survived by her children, Bill (Paula) Hetherington, Lisa (Warren) Baker, Holly Hetherington, and Laura Ingram; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; six nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law and best friend, Barbara Jean Garber.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, John Paul Garber, Sr. and Elizabeth Garber Zuck; husband, Jim Hetherington; daughter, Cindy Hoskins; husband, Ted Lockwood; and brother, John Paul Garber, Jr.
Born on Dec. 9, 1931, Gloria was raised on Lake Byrd in the small town of Avon Park, Florida. After graduating from Avon Park High School and attending Florida State University, she was joined in marriage to Jim Hetherington. While raising their five children, she went out of her way to make every occasion special for her family and to make each of her children feel celebrated. She led by example to serve others and always made a place at the table for those in need.
She served as organist for various churches, both in Severna Park, Maryland and Orange Park, Florida. In addition, she taught hundreds of children the art of playing the piano. Because she was so passionate about music, she continued in these roles for over fifty years.
After the death of Jim, Gloria returned to the place that felt most like home, Lake Byrd. She fell in love with and married a fellow member of her congregation, Ted Lockwood. They enjoyed ten years together while living their lives to the fullest. It was during that time that Gloria forged a close relationship with Ted’s daughter-in-law, Erin McCann Landis. Gloria adored her and always looked forward to their talks. Over the years, Gloria kept up with her school classmates, some of which she had known since first grade. She enjoyed getting together for the Class of ’49 reunions and valued all of these lifelong friendships. In her latter years, Gloria resided with her daughters in Bradenton, Florida. She was loved, cared for and celebrated with the same passion that she had shown them.
Gloria’s spirit did not come to an end with her death. Her memory will live on around the banks of Lake Byrd, in her joyful and sometimes humorous paintings which adorn her children’s walls, in the notes of Handel’s Messiah which she played with such command and in the stories we share in which she provides us with so much laughter. Gloria added so much sparkle to life. Our world will be a little dimmer without her. To the woman who was loved by so many…To the woman who could never be replaced…we love you dearly.
A graveside service will be held at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida at a future date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.