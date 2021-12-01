Gloria J. Fleming
Gloria Jean “Jeannie” Fleming, age 75, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. She was born Oct. 30, 1946 in Cooks Mills, Illinois to Raymond G. and Tessie (Eaton) Anderson.
She worked as a house painter, attended Heartland Christian Church, and has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 2002, coming from Illinois. Jeannie enjoyed bingo, playing cards, playing pool, and fishing.
Jeannie is survived by her sister, Linda Butterfield (Terry) of St. Petersburg, Florida, and brother, Phillip Anderson (Connie) of Neoga, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Raymond Anderson, Darrell Sumner and John Fleming; sister, Frances Bridges; and brothers, Walter Scott Anderson and Charles Gary Anderson.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com .