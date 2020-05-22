Gloria J. Houpe
Gloria Jean Houpe, 81, of Avon Park, Florida, went into the arms of Jesus, Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
She was born April 26, 1939, to R.V. and Ester (Spencer) Sharpe. She was co-owner and operator of Tom-Glo, Inc., Laundry Mat and Car Wash Industry. After retirement, Gloria was a volunteer at the Florida Hospital for 10 years, where she loved on a lot of people that she served. She also made it one of her life’s contributions by being a blood donor for 60 years.
Gloria was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, the American Legion, the Moose Lodge of Avon Park and has been a resident since 1979, coming from Memphis, Tennessee.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Houpe of Avon Park, Florida; daughters, Renee’ Scott Weiss (Jeff) of Kodak, Tennessee and Susan Donaldson (Devon) of Avon Park, Florida; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; and daughters, Denise Vinson and Sherry Houpe McMullen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with Rev. George Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.