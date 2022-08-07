Gloria J. Zwayer
Gloria Jean Zwayer, born July 22, 1946, went to her rest in Christ on July 21, 2022 at the age of 76 years young. Gloria was born in Turner Valley, Alberta, Canada to Ernest and Elizabeth Sayers who raised her and her three siblings in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Gloria was a Cosmetologist in Vancouver and elsewhere in British Columbia for 11 years until she became a Christian and a pilgrim searching for and pointing others to the city of God, as did Abraham, the Father of the Faithful, and her Lord and Saviour Christ Jesus, the King of the Faithful. During her sojourn on Earth, Gloria traveled and travailed the last 46 years of her life in the United States where she became a nurse and massage therapist and resided in Mt. Gilead, Ohio; Punta Gorda and Avon Park, Florida; and West Baden Springs and French Lick, Indiana. Over the years, her patients and clients affectionately called her ‘Gloria Drinkwater’ for her many reminders to keep body and soul hydrated while pointing all to the “Water of Life” (see John 4:14). Gloria would often say, “Spiritual things are Spiritually discerned” (1 Corinthians 2:13), and then add, “Walk with eyes of Faith, not with eyes of flesh” (2 Corinthians 5:7). Her life was a testament to her favourite maxim, “The current of Spiritual life thrills the soul as the words of Christ are believed and practiced” (see Isaiah 40:31). She had the Love, Joy, and Peace of Christ in her life. Christ Jesus was the only Way, the only Truth, and the only Life for Gloria. She loved to sing in Church and had a beautiful voice. Gloria’s favourite song, “Christ Jesus Hath Triumphed O’er Satan and Death” (Can Others See Jesus in Me) was sung to her in the waning moments of her life on Earth by her loving husband. She is survived by her husband, Jon Zwayer of West Baden Springs and French Lick, Indiana who sorely misses her; her daughter, Rebecca (Michael) Merder; and granddaughter, Grace of Huntingburg, Indiana. Gloria is also survived by her three siblings: her sister, Lysa Sayers-Eckert of Kelowna, British Columbia; her two brothers, Allan (Ruth) Sayers of Courtenay, British Columbia, and Donald (Dorie) Sayers of Kamloops, British Columbia; and by her brothers’ children; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernie and Betty Sayers. Gloria requested no funeral. She wanted to bless everybody while they were alive and wanted everyone to bless her life too. If Gloria ever wanted someone to do something for her, she would always say, “Do me a blessing...”, she would never say “Do me a favour...” The word ‘Enthusiasm’ comes from the Greek words, ‘En Theos’ which means “In God” in English. Those of God who knew Gloria loved her Enthusiasm. They loved her Spirit. They loved her Person. Gloria loved Jesus for the best part of her life and, as she loved Jesus, she loved others especially because of Him. She was a loving and faithful wife to her husband, Jon, for almost 40 years and she will be deeply loved forever and ever. When Gloria passed away at her home in Southern Indiana, it was under drought conditions there. It rained there for a week after her demise. Even nature was weeping and mourning Gloria’s passing. “We know that the whole creation has been groaning together in the pains of childbirth until the present time. All creation waits in eager expectation for the revelation of the sons and daughters of God” (Romans 8:22,19). Gloria wanted her body donated to science. When her ashes are returned, a small memorial service and wake will be held to celebrate her life. Memorial contributions in Gloria’s name may be made to Adventist Development Relief Agency International (ADRA) and/or to Hoosier Uplands Hospice. Messages of hope, encouragement, and/or condolences for Gloria’s family may be sent to Heartcom888@gmail.com.