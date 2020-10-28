Gloria L. Arteberry
Gloria Lyons Arterberry, 77, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
She was born March 4, 1943, in Avon Park, Florida to Wallace and Thelma Locklear. Gloria was an educator and taught for many years, believing that every child should have the fundamentals of reading mastered before leaving her classroom.
While she was in Fort Lauderdale teaching, she became a very active member of First Baptist Church Piney Grove, where she served in the choir, taught Sunday school, played the piano for the youth choir and served on many of the church’s theatrical productions. After returning to Avon Park, she became a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
Gloria is survived by her sons, Ernest Arterberry II (Marie) and Joseph Arterberry (Cassandra); grandchildren, Jacquez Arterberry, Dominic Arterberry, Danielle Arterberry, Kianna Talley, Joseph Arterberry II, Jordan Arterberry and Deven Arterberry; sisters and brothers, Herbert Boone (Maxine), Wallace Locklear (Mary), Ordell Roe and Vera Locklear; aunt, Clara Boone, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Thelma Locklear, and Joseph and Letha Lyons; devoted husband of 38 years, Rev. Ernest Arterberry; brother, Charles E. Rushing, and sister, Catherine C. Venning.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida.
Service entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.