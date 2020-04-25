Gloria Marenovich
Gloria Marenovich, 90, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
She was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania on July 17, 1929, to Joseph and Victoria DeMaria Mercurio and was the third of 10 children. She married Thomas Marenovich in 1950 and they moved to Hollywood, Florida in 1964 and to Sebring in 1994. She began her career in retail grocery and retired from Publix in 1992 after 27 years of service.
Known for love of physical fitness and sports, retirement included daily five-mile walks in the neighborhood and calls into sports trivia shows, where she often won prizes. After retirement, she took several cross-country road trips with Tom who preceded her in death in 2015 after 65 years of marriage.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Lou, Edith, Katherine, Adeline and Barbara; and brothers, Louis and Joseph. She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Richard) Pipkin of Sebring, their children, Robert Roth, Jennifer Pipkin, Ebey and Stephen Pipkin. Also surviving Gloria is her sister, Donna (Jeff) Kovach of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; brothers-in-law, Nick Galarde of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and David Greenfield of Massillon, Ohio; as well as many loving nieces and nephews who will miss “Aunt Glory.”
The family wishes to thank the outstanding staff of The Manor at Lake Jackson for the kind care administered to her during her time with them and to Father Scott Walker of St. Agnes Episcopal Church for administering Holy Communion and tending to her Spiritual needs.
A funeral mass will be scheduled at St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Sebring at a date to be announced, at which time the family will receive friends and those wishing to pay their respects. Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida.