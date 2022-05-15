Gloria R. Coffey
Gloria Rita Coffey passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. She was born on Oct. 19, 1937, to Mary S. Carrick-Sterns and Charles Carrick in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She lived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and then moved to Sebring, Florida in 1983.
Gloria was a loving mother, special grandmother and trusted friend. Smart and hardworking, she had a 40-year career in the stock brokerage field, and was the senior client services administrator for Smith Barney in Sebring, Florida. Gloria acquired a Series 7 Securities License in the early 1990s. In addition, she was highly involved in the Sebring community. She diligently served at the Highlands Little Theatre for 30 years in roles such as a valued board member, scholarship committee member and vice president.
Most, however, will remember her as a talented actress who always brought charm and smiles to the HLT stage. She also performed with the entertainment group, “The Glad Hatters”, participated in many productions at the local community college, took part in various fundraisers, represented Florida Hospital’s new cardiac unit and belonged to the Highlands County women’s networking club, “Lunch Club Wednesday.”
Numerous as her accomplishments were, Gloria valued her family above all else. She was patient, understanding and loved unconditionally. A steadfast source of support and grace, she will be dearly missed by her family until meeting again in Christ.
She is survived by her daughters, Maria O’Brien, Jewell Howard and Mary Coffey-Shields, and her grandchildren, Sarina Wise, Ryan Shields and Samantha Shields.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Highlands Lakeside Theatre, 356 W. Center Ave. in Sebring, Florida. Please send any condolences to 14533 Bray Road, Orlando, FL 32832.