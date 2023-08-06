Gloria Rodriguez
Gloria Rodriguez passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, in Sebring, Florida at the age of 85.
The daughter of Pedro Saladriguez and Olga Velasco. She was born on April 20, 1938, in Tampa, Florida. Gloria worked for the government in the Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts and has been a resident of Sebring since 2019. She enjoyed crocheting and playing cards, her favorite game being Rummy.
Gloria is survived by her son, Francisco Hernandez Jr. of Sebring; daughters, Olga McDonald of New Hampshire and Victoria Hames (Tracy) of Middleton, Wisconsin; cousin, Vicki Binnion and her daughter, Lisa Cooper; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice at chaptershealth.org/donate
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com