Gloria S. McNorton
Gloria Susan “Suzi” Smith McNorton passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her sisters, Julie Finnigan and Tracy Fitch; her niece, Somer Smith; her nephews, Michael Finnigan, Blake Fitch, Brandon Fitch, Ryan Fitch, and LC Smith IV; and her dog, Mo.
A celebration of life will be held at Tru by Hilton, 1775 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, Florida on Friday, No. 11, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Center for Great Apes in Suzi’s name would be appreciated, www.centerforgreatapes.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.