Gloria S. McNorton

“It pains me to admit it, but apparently I have passed away. I was born, I blinked, and it was over. I’ll leave you with this – please don’t cry because I’m gone; instead, be happy that I was here. Or maybe you can cry a little bit, after all, I have passed away.”
Gloria Susan “Suzi” McNorton passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was a brilliantly funny and generous soul, who was passionate about animals and always had a creative project in the works. She is survived by her sisters, Julie Finnigan and Tracy Fitch; her niece, Somer Smith; her nephews, Michael Finnigan, Blake Fitch, Brandon Fitch, Ryan Fitch, and LC Smith IV; and her dog, Mo.
A celebration of life will be held at Tru by Hilton, 1775 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, Florida on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Center for Great Apes in Suzi’s name would be greatly appreciated — www.centerforgreatapes.org.
