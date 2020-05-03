Gordon O. White
Gordon Osler White, MD, died Sunday, April 26, 2020.
He was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on Nov. 14, 1935, the son of Dr. Matthew James Walter White and Rita Rothgeb White. When he was three months old, the family moved to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands where he lived until coming to Luray, Virginia in 1939.
During and after World War II the family lived in Washington, D.C. and later in Boston, Massachusetts. He was a 1954 graduate of Luray High School and got a bachelor’s degree from The University of Virginia in 1958 and an MD degree from The University of Virginia in 1962. After combat duty with the Navy Seabees in Vietnam, he entered Georgetown University for neurological training, which he completed in 1971.
Dr. White thoroughly enjoyed the practice of medicine. He was the first neurologist in the central Shenandoah Valley in 1971. He was a member of the American Academy of Neurology and the Neurological Society of Virginia.
Dr. White was a member of the Harrisonburg Mennonite Church in Virginia and the Lorida Church of the Brethren after moving to Florida for retirement. He served on disaster response teams with both Mennonite Disaster Services and Brethren Disaster Services. He volunteered at the Harrisonburg Free Clinic and with ESGR for the National Guard and Reserve troops.
Other interests included lifetime membership in the Antique Automobile Club of America, membership in the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association and Europlate (European License Plate group), and membership in North American Vexillological Association. He was a docent at the Military Sea Service Museum in Sebring, Florida, and a life member of both the Seabee Veterans Association and Navy League.
In Sebring, he was on the board of directors for the Sebring Historical Society, a member of the Ridge Coin Club and a member of the Rotary Club of Harrisonburg, Virginia and Sebring, Florida. Travel was a lifelong passion and the Whites have traveled to all seven continents, 188 countries of the world. In 2014 he and Linda completed a quest to visit every county of the 3,143 counties in the United States. This last achievement was recognized by the Extra Miler Club of which they were members.
Dr. White is survived by his loving wife, Linda and four children, Cynthia Anne Weekly (Allen), David Gordon White (Stephanie), Beth Margaret Shifflett and Amy Christine Knott (John). There are eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Military Sea Service Museum, 1402 Roseland Ave., Sebring, FL 33870, or Sebring Noon Rotary Club, P.O. Box 527, Sebring, FL 33871.
Arrangements made by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com.