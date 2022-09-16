Graciela Sanchez

Graciela “Grace” Sanchez, 66, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born May 1, 1956, in Marianna, Arkansas to the late Pablo Sanchez and Manuela Hidalgo. She was of Catholic faith and has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 1975, coming from Lindsay, Ohio.

