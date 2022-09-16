Graciela Sanchez
Graciela “Grace” Sanchez, 66, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born May 1, 1956, in Marianna, Arkansas to the late Pablo Sanchez and Manuela Hidalgo. She was of Catholic faith and has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 1975, coming from Lindsay, Ohio.
She is the sister to Teresa Sanchez of Sebring, Florida, Juan Sanchez (deceased) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Pablo Sanchez Jr. of Sebring, Florida and Manuel Rivera of Houston, Texas.
She was loving, generous, kind and witty. She was active and always helped others. She will be missed tremendously.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870.