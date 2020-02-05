Gregory J. Gretz
Gregory J. Gretz, 73, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Feb. 2, 2020.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois on Dec. 24, 1946 to Frank and Catherine Gretz. Gregory had been a Highlands County resident since 1982 coming from Dolton, Illinois. Gregory was the manager of the Improvement District of Spring Lake for over 20 years and he enjoyed golfing, fishing, model cars and football.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Margaret; children, Sari Crews (Glenn) of Sebring, Florida, Jonathan Gretz of Sebring, Florida, Nathan (Toni) Gretz of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Kathleen (Eric) Rix of Ocala, Florida, Janet Proud of Ocala, Florida and Joseph West of Philadelphia; brother, John F. Gretz (Judi) of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Brandon, Erica, Ryan and Cody. He was preceded in death by his son, Jason Gretz, and his parents.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home and a celebration of his life will follow at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice of Sebring, Florida (Somers House) or The Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.