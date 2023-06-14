Gregory M. Lewis
Gregory Meredith Lewis, age 66, of Lorida, Florida passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023. He was born in Texas City, Texas, moving to this area in 2000 from Miami. He was a former airplane mechanic, later becoming a mechanic working on recreational vehicles.
He is survived by his wife, Sonia; daughter, Cheryl Durham, of Sebastian, Florida; sister, JoAnn Taylor, of Texas; mother-in-law, Lillian Carrion, of Lorida; and two grandchildren, Kenley and Aubrie.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Morris Funeral Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, FL 33870.